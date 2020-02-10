Overnight Forecast, 2/9/20

Warm front producing wet snow and slushy 1-4 inches, depending on location, will be possible this evening. Wet snow changes to a period of rain, as milder air works over the region late Sunday night, into Monday morning.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins 8:28 PM Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY : 0.01″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.03″ /Normal:

0.74″/ Year: 4.56″/Normal: 3.69″

Snowfall: SUNDAY : Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 10.6″ /Normal:

6.5″/ Season: 52.0″/Normal: 72.3″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:24 AM / Sunset 5:47 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 23

Minutes

OVERNIGHT:

Wet snow mixes with and changes to rain showers late, with a slushy 1-3 inches..with some higher elevations to the south of Erie up to 4″ before the changeover. Becoming windy

Low: Near 32.

Wind: S-SW 10-25 G35

MONDAY:

Leftover mist or drizzle in the morning otherwise, mainly gray. Not quite as cold.

High: Near 40.

Wind: W 10-20 early, then 5-10

MONDAY NIGHT:

Cloudy with some fog and mist possible

Low: 25-30

Wind: Light and Variable