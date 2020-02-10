Overnight Forecast, 2/9/20

Warm front producing wet snow and slushy 1-4 inches, depending on location, will be possible this evening. Wet snow changes to a period of rain, as milder air works over the region late Sunday night, into Monday morning.
Meteorologist Tom Atkins 8:28 PM Sunday
Precip: SUNDAY : 0.01″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.03″ /Normal:
0.74″/ Year: 4.56″/Normal: 3.69″
Snowfall: SUNDAY : Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 10.6″ /Normal:
6.5″/ Season: 52.0″/Normal: 72.3″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:24 AM / Sunset 5:47 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 23
Minutes
OVERNIGHT:
Wet snow mixes with and changes to rain showers late, with a slushy 1-3 inches..with some higher elevations to the south of Erie up to 4″ before the changeover. Becoming windy
Low: Near 32.
Wind: S-SW 10-25 G35
MONDAY:
Leftover mist or drizzle in the morning otherwise, mainly gray. Not quite as cold.
High: Near 40.
Wind: W 10-20 early, then 5-10
MONDAY NIGHT:
Cloudy with some fog and mist possible
Low: 25-30
Wind: Light and Variable