Overnight Forecast 3-21-20

Stubborn clouds eventually eroded through Saturday and expect that trend to continue into Sunday. After a chilly Saturday, expect temperatures to recover somewhat on Sunday, with a good deal of sunshine. Expect clouds to increase, with rain and snow developing through Sunday night into Monday. Any accumulation looks minimal. Snow early Monday changing to rain through the day. Lingering rain showers Monday evening then drying out by Tuesday, as high pressure builds into the region.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 11:30 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 1.95″ /Normal:

1.93″/ Year: 8.20″/Normal: 7.27″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

10.4″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 94.4″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:20 AM / Sunset 7:36 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 16 Minutes

OVERNIGHT:

Mainly clear and cold.

Low: 20 Erie….15-20 Inland.

Wind: NE 5-10…diminishing to 3-8.

SUNDAY:

Crisp with more sunshine.

High: Near 40

Wind: NE 5-10

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Clouds increase with rain and wet snow showers developing. Minimal accumulation, if any.

Low: Near 32

Wind: SE 10-20.

MONDAY:

Rain and snow early changing to occasional rain and tapering.

High: Near 45