Overnight Forecast 3-29-20

Remaining breezy overnight into Monday, with spotty rain showers around. Colder air returns to the region through the 1st half of the week…could be just cold enough Monday night for some wet flurries. Looks better heading into mid to late week, maybe a spotty shower around to start next weekend.

Meteorologists Craig Flint & Tom DiVecchio, 11:30 PM Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.65″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.53″ /Normal:

2.74″/ Year: 9.78″/Normal: 8.08″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

13.2″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 97.2″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:06 AM / Sunset 7:45 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 39 Minutes

OVERNIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy still a chance for a random shower and still very breezy.

Low: 40-45

Wind: SW 15-30 with gusts frequently in excess of 45mph, especially this evening.

MONDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty showers, very breezy and cooler.

High: Near 45

Wind: West 15-25

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, cooler, chance of a few sprinkles or wet flurries.

Low: Near 35.

Wind: West 5-15.

TUESDAY:

Brief AM sprinkles or wet flurries, then partly to mostly cloudy.

High: Near 45.