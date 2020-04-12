Overnight Forecast 4-11-20

**HIGH WIND WATCH for Erie and Crawford county Sunday night through Monday night. HIGH WIND WARNING for Chautauqua county Sunday night through Monday night**

A strengthening area of low pressure approaches through Easter Sunday, with a few showers accompanying the low. Expect breezy and milder weather throughout the day, then becoming increasingly windy through Sunday night. A powerful cold front will blast through the region heading into Monday, with a round of rain and a chance of thunderstorms likely through the 1st half of the day. It will remain very windy through Monday, with a potential for strong and damaging wind gusts of 55-60 MPH. Wind speeds slowly ease through Tuesday, but it will remain gusty and much cooler, too. Strong wind gusts could bring down trees and power lines, with the greatest risk for damaging wind from late Sunday night through Monday. If you have Easter decorations around outside, you will want to secure them.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 11:30 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.56″ /Normal:

1.28″/ Year: 10.51″/Normal: 9.57″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

2.1″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 99.8″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:44 AM / Sunset 7:59 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 15 Minutes

OVERNIGHT:

Partly cloudy with increasing clouds late, risk of a few rain showers late.

Low: 41 Erie….35-40 Inland.

Winds: NW/SE 5-15.

SUNDAY:

Breezy and milder with a few rain showers early and again late. Breaks of sunshine midday.

High: 60-65

Winds: SE 5-15.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Showers and becoming increasingly windy late at night.

Low: 50-55.

Wind: SSE 15-25 increasing 25-35 with gusts in excess of 50 MPH late.

MONDAY:

Rain, especially early. VERY windy and turning much colder through the afternoon. Strong and damaging wind gusts possible.

High: 60-65

Wind: SW 35-50 with gusts to 60 MPH.