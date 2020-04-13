Overnight Forecast 4-12-20

**HIGH WIND WARNING for the entire viewing area late tonight through Monday night**

A more powerful storm system developing to our west will spread rain showers into the region overnight into Monday. Can’t rule out a strong storm, but the main threat will be very strong winds. Gusts will approach 40 mph by daybreak Monday, and could hit 60 mph during the day Monday. Winds will slowly taper off Monday night. In the meantime, temperatures will stay on the mild side through tomorrow morning, then steadily drop by Monday afternoon.

Meteorologists Craig Flint and Tom DiVecchio 11:30 pm Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 0.56″ /Normal:

1.40″/ Year: 10.51″/Normal: 9.69″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

2.3″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 100.0″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:43 AM / Sunset 8:00 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 17 Minutes

OVERNIGHT:

Showers and becoming increasingly windy late at night.

Low: Near 55

Wind: SSE 15-25 increasing 25-35 with gusts to 40-45 toward daybreak

MONDAY:

Potential for strong and damaging wind gusts throughout the day. Rain, rumbles early becoming more scattered through the afternoon, much cooler late.

High: Near 65 late morning or midday , then falling through the 50s, into the 40s towards evening.

Wind: SW 35-50 with gusts to 60 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Strong and damaging wind gusts through early evening then wind slowly eases, but remaining gusty, with leftover sprinkles or flurries ending. Partial clearing.

Low: Near 35.

Wind: W 35-50 with gusts of 60 mph possible through early evening…slowly diminishing late.

TUESDAY:

Partial clearing and much cooler, still gusty.

High: Near 45.