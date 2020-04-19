Overnight Forecast 4-18-20

Area of high pressure over the Great Lakes shifts East overnight and into the second half of the weekend. Turning a bit breezy heading deeper into the night and through Sunday. Expect clouds to increase through Sunday, with rain showers developing by late afternoon through the 1st half of Sunday night. The overall weather pattern through much of next week remains fairly active, with several disturbances moving through. Sunday will be the milder half of the weekend. Expect below normal temperatures to return into early next week. The next chance for rain and some wet snow arrives on Tuesday.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 11:26 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 1.44″ /Normal:

2.08″/ Year: 11.39″/Normal: 10.37″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 1.1″ /Normal:

2.9″/ Season: 67.4″/Normal: 100.6″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:33 AM / Sunset 8:07 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 34 Minutes

OVERNIGHT:

Partly cloudy to mainly clear, breezy late.

Low: Erie and Lakefront Near 40…Inland areas 32-39.

Wind: WSW 8-16, increasing 10-25 with higher gusts near Lake Erie.

SUNDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny with increasing clouds through the afternoon, breezy at times, rain showers developing by late afternoon.

High: 55-60.

Wind: SW 10-25 with higher gusts near Lake Erie.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Breezy with rain showers early, then partial clearing late.

Low: 30-35.

Wind: NW/NE 5-15

MONDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny and cooler.

High: Near 50.