Overnight Forecast 4-19-20

The overall weather pattern through much of next week remains fairly active, with several disturbances moving through. Sky partially clears and wind speeds diminish heading deeper into the overnight. As we begin the new week, expect a good deal of sunshine on Monday, but cooler weather, especially near Lake Erie. The next low pressure and its associated cold front arrives on Tuesday. Expect another round of rain and snow, along with a gusty wind and falling temperatures, too.

Meteorologist Craig Flint and Tom DiVecchio 11:26 PM Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 1.44″ /Normal:

2.19″/ Year: 11.39″/Normal: 10.48″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.1″ /Normal:

3.0″/ Season: 67.4″/Normal: 100.7″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:32 AM / Sunset 8:08 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 36 Minutes

OVERNIGHT:

Leftover spotty drizzle or shower, then partial clearing

Low: 32 Erie…27-32 Inland

Wind: WNW 10-20 in the evening then diminishing

MONDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny and cooler.

High: 48 Erie…48-54 Inland

Wind: NW 4-8

MONDAY NIGHT:

Turning breezy again with scattered rain showers late.

Low: Near 40.

TUESDAY:

Windy and turning colder with falling temperatures. Rain showers changing to wet snow showers.

High: 40-45…falling into the upper 30s.