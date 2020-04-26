Overnight Forecast 4-25-20

Approaching low pressure spread initially light rain into the region heading through the night. Rain becomes steadier late tonight and continues through Sunday. Expect a blustery, colder, damp Sunday with a persistent northeasterly wind. Could be some flooding near Lake Erie shore again through Sunday. As the low shifts East, rain gradually tapers through Sunday night. Could be could enough for some wet snow flurries over the higher terrain. Sky gradually clears through Monday, as high pressure briefly moves over the region.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 11:25 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.82″ /Normal:

2.81″/ Year: 11.77″/Normal: 11.10″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.3″ /Normal:

3.2″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:23 AM / Sunset 8:15 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 52 Minutes

OVERNIGHT:

Increasing clouds with scattered showers becoming more numerous late, mild night. Patchy fog.

Low: Near 45

Winds: NE 5-15

SUNDAY:

Blustery, damp and chilly with showers much of the day, could be steady rain at times. Areas of fog.

High: 45-50

Winds: NE 15-25

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Leftover showers ending as some wet snow flurries over higher terrain, breezy early, remaining gray and damp.

Low: 38.

Wind: NE 15-25…becoming north and diminishing.

MONDAY:

Clearing but still chilly for April.

High: 45-50.