Overnight Forecast 4-5-20

Expect a chilly night under a clearing sky, as high pressure moves over the region. Wind speeds will be light, so could be some valley fog forming late at night. Any valley fog evaporates as we head into Monday morning. Expect more sunshine throughout the day, with increasing high clouds late, ahead of an approaching warm front. The highest likelihood of scattered showers will be through Monday night, into Tuesday morning for areas south and west of Erie county. Rain chances increase again by late Tuesday, as the warm front draws closer to Erie. It will remain active heading through midweek. A strong cold front plows through the region by Thursday, ushering windy and chilly air through the region, with more scattered rain showers…could even be some wet snowflakes by late Thursday, into Friday morning.

Meteorologist Craig Flint and Tom DiVecchio, 11:32 PM Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.01″ /Normal:

0.57″/ Year: 9.96″/Normal: 8.86″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.0″ /Normal:

1.1″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 98.8″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:54 AM / Sunset 7:53 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 59 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Decreasing clouds, becoming mainly clear and chilly.

Low: 34 Erie…30-34 Inland.

Wind: West 5-10…diminishing.

MONDAY:

Mostly to partly sunny with increasing clouds by late.

High: 52-57 Erie…55-60 Inland.

Wind: Light and variable, becoming north 5-10.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Spotty rain showers well to the south and west of Erie county. Increasing clouds.

Low: 35-40.

Wind: SE 4-8.

TUESDAY:

A few rain showers well to the south and west early. A mix of sun and increasing clouds with a few rain showers late.

High: 55-60.