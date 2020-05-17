Overnight Forecast 5-16-20

Developing low pressure and its associated weather fronts will begin to approach late at night into Sunday. Expect showers and rumbles of thunder heading deeper into the afternoon and evening. The low stalls to the West of us locally, but several rounds of rain appear likely by late Sunday night, into Monday, and maybe even Tuesday. Could be steady rain at times, with localized poor drainage flooding possible.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 11:24 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.71 /Normal:

1.73″/ Year: 14.81″/Normal: 13.35″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:58 AM / Sunset 8:37 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 39 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear to partly cloudy.

Low: Near 50

Winds: NE 5-15…becoming SE 4-8.

SUNDAY:

Fading sun with increasing clouds, rain showers developing…could be a thunderstorm late.

High: Near 70

Winds: SE 5-10 becoming NE 5-15 late.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Occasional rain and rumbles.

Low: 55-60.

Wind: ENE 5-15

MONDAY:

Damp and breezy with rain and thundery downpours at times.

High: Near 65.