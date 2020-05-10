Overnight Forecast 5-9-20

**FREEZE WARNING AGAIN FOR TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AM FOR INTERIOR ERIE, CRAWFORD & CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES**

Saturday was more typical of March than May, with scattered rain and snow showers, and a gusty wind. Looks better for Mom’s day, with sunshine to start, but more clouds build over us into the afternoon…could be a late day shower, too. It will also become windy at times, too. Not as cold on Sunday, but remaining below normal temperature-wise.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 11:36 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.01 (though 5PM) /Month: 0.01 /Normal:

0.96″/ Year: 13.11″/Normal: 12.58″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:05 AM / Sunset 8:30 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 25 Minutes

OVERNIGHT:

Breezy with stray flakes through evening then becoming clear and cold. Freeze warnings again away from Lake Erie.

Low: 35-39 Erie…28-34 Inland and Mountains

Winds: W 10-25.

SUNDAY:

Breezy at times with some sun, then increasing clouds with a few showers around late, maybe a thunderstorm.

High: 50-57

Winds: SW 5-15 with higher gusts near Lake Erie.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Showers likely, mixing with some wet snow late.

Low: Near 40

Wind: SW 5-15 becoming northwest

MONDAY:

Windy and chilly again with rain and wet snow showers around. Tapering by late, with near record cold possible again Monday night.

Low: Near 45.