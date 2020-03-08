Overnight Weather, 3-7-20

Sprawling high pressure builds to the south of us locally through the weekend. Expect a good deal of sunshine through the rest of the weekend. Expect a BIG temperature swing on Sunday compared to Saturday, with highs 15-20 degrees above normal. Next chance of rain arrives Monday night and Tuesday. Cooling off by mid-to-late next week.

Meteorologist Craig Flint and Tom DiVecchio 11:30 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.66″ /Normal:
0.64″/ Year: 6.91″/Normal: 5.98″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
3.9″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 87.9″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:44 AM / Sunset 7:20 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 36 Minutes

OVERNIGHT:

Clear and chilly.

Low: 28 Erie….24-28 Inland.

Wind: WSW 5-10.

SUNDAY:

All day sun, breezy and warmer.

High: 60 Erie….55-60 Inland.

Wind: SW 5-15.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear to partly cloudy.

Low: 42 Erie….37-42 Inland.

Wind: South 10-20

MONDAY:

Sunshine with increasing high clouds. Breezy and warmer.

High: 61.

