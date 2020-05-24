Overnight Weather Forecast 5-23-20

Expect muggy and warmer air heading through the rest of this Memorial Day weekend. Could be a widely scattered storm by late Sunday, otherwise rain-free, with hazy sunshine. This summery type weather pattern will continue into Memorial Day, with mainly rain-free weather again, but it will be very warm and more humid. Expect a chance of scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon hours through much of next week.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 11:26 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.23″ /Normal:

2.52″/ Year: 15.33″/Normal: 14.14″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:52 AM / Sunset 8:44 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 52 Minutes

OVERNIGHT:

Clouds gradually decrease

Low: Near 60….55-60 inland

Winds: Light & Variable

SUNDAY:

Hazy sun, warmer and more humid. Isolated late day thunder possible.

High: 77-84

Winds: SSW 5-15

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Hazy, muggy and warm, brief shower or rumble of thunder possible.

Low: Near 65

Wind: SSW 5-15

MEMORIAL DAY:

Hazy sun, warm and humid. Risk of isolated thunder again during the afternoon, but mainly rain free.

High: Near 85