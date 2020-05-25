Overnight Weather Forecast 5-24-20

Could be a widely scattered storm through the overnight hours. Expect rinse and repeat weather, as this summery type pattern continues into Memorial Day, with mainly rain-free weather again, but it will be very warm and more humid. Expect a chance of scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon hours through much of next week.

Meteorologists Craig Flint and Tom DiVecchio 11:25 PM Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.23″ /Normal:

2.64″/ Year: 15.33″/Normal: 14.26″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:51 AM / Sunset 8:45 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 54 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy, warm and muggy, chance for a brief shower or rumble of thunder possible.

Low: Near 65

Wind: SSW 5-15

MEMORIAL DAY:

Widely scattered storm early and again late. Otherwise, sunshine, fair weather clouds, very warm and humid.

High: 84-89.

Wind: SSW 5-15.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear, warm and humid.

Low: 65-70.

Wind: S 5-10.