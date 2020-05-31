Overnight Weather Forecast 5-30-20

Cool and refreshing with plenty of bright sunshine through your Sunday. Expect sunny skies heading into June on Monday. Next risk for showers and storms arrives Monday night into Tuesday.
Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Craig Flint, 11:24 PM Saturday
Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.83″ /Normal:
3.32″/ Year: 16.93″/Normal: 14.94″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset 8:50 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 2 Minute
OVERNIGHT:
Clearing and much cooler.
Low: 46 Erie…39-45 Inland and mountains
Wind: WNW 5-10
SUNDAY:
Bright sunshine, refreshingly cool.
High: 61 Erie…55-60 Inland and mountains
Wind: WNW 5-10
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Patchy clouds, very cool again.
Low: 48 Erie…40-46 Inland and mountains
Wind: SW 5-10
MONDAY:
Sunny skies.
High: Near 65.