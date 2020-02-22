Saturday Night Forecast 02-22-20





This weekend features the best weather in 2 months! A rare February dry stretch, as high pressure sprawls over the region. More sunshine expected into Sunday, with a few puffy clouds drifting through a times. Low pressure will begin to approach on Monday and remain over the region through much of next week. Expect rain showers mixing with wet snow at times Monday night through Wednesday, but winter cold and snow return, as the low pressure strengthens by later next week. Could be significant lake snow by Thursday and Friday.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins & Craig Flint, 6:52 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.78″ /Normal:

1.83″/ Year: 5.31″/Normal: 4.78″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 15.2″ /Normal:

14.6″/ Season: 56.6″/Normal: 80.4″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:06 AM / Sunset 6:03 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 57

Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear.

Low: Near 30 Erie…25-29 Inland/Mountains.

Wind: SW 5-15

SUNDAY:

Mainly sunny and turning milder.

High: 49 Erie…45-49 Inland/Mountains.

Wind: SW 7-15

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear early, then increasing clouds.

Low: 37 Erie…32-37 Inland/Mountains.

Wind: SW 10-15

MONDAY:

Partly sunny early, then increasing clouds with rain developing towards evening and overnight.

High: Near 45.





