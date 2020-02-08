Saturday Night Forecast, 2/8/20

Light snow or flurries will be around through much of the night. Expect an additional trace to an inch overnight. Any leftover snow showers fade by daybreak. Expect snow free weather to start your Sunday. Yet another low approaches late Sunday. Expect wet snow by evening. A slushy 1-3 inches will be possible heading into Sunday night. Wet snow changes to a period of rain, as milder air works over the region late Sunday night, into Monday morning.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins and Craig Flint 7:20 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.20″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.01″ /Normal:

0.66″/ Year: 4.54″/Normal: 3.61″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 3.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 9.7″ /Normal:

5.8″/ Season: 51.1″/Normal: 71.6″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:25 AM / Sunset 5:45 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 20

Minutes

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy with flurries or light snow. Minor accumulation.

Low: 25 Erie…19-24 Inland/Mountains

Wind: NE 5-10 becoming SE 3-8

SUNDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy early with increasing clouds. Wet snow develops by evening.

High: 36 Erie…31-36 Inland/Mountains

Wind: SW 5-15

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Wet snow mixes with rain showers late, with a slushy 1-3 inches.

Low: Near 32.

Wind: SW 10-25

MONDAY:

Leftover mist or drizzle in the morning otherwise, mainly gray. Not quite as cold.

High: Near 40.