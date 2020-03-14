Saturday Night Forecast 3-14-20

A weak storm system passing to the south of us locally gave us a mainly gray sky through the day. Areas south could see a few light snow showers heading into this evening. Sky partially clears overnight with a good deal of sunshine on Sunday. High pressure remains in control heading into the new week. Expect a mainly sunny sky through the 1st half of Monday, then more clouds arrive by the finish of the day.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 6:25 pm Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.93″ /Normal:

1.26″/ Year: 7.18″/Normal: 6.60″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

7.5″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 91.5″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:32 AM / Sunset 7:28 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 56 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Slight chance of flurries well south of Erie county. Partially clearing sky late.

Low: 25 Erie…22-25 Inland.

Wind: NW this evening then NE 3-8.

SUNDAY:

Mainly sunny but chilly.

High: 35-40

Winds: NE 5-15 with higher gusts Lake Erie shoreline.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear and turning colder.

Low: 20-25

Wind: NE 5-15.