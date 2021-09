Severe thunder storm warning has been issued for the Northern half of Venango County with some large Hail and Strong winds possible in the area.

A lesser storm is moving out of Eastern Warren County.

Storms are moving quickly to the east at 50-60 mph with sunshine returning to Erie/Crawford counties.

