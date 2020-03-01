Sunday Forecast, 3-1-20

Drier air with high pressure is in the process of cresting over the region into Sunday. Any leftover lake flurries or snow showers fizzle. Sky clears heading into the second half of the weekend. Expect a warmer Sunday, with a good deal of sunshine, too. High clouds begin to filter over us late Sunday, as the next system approaches. Expect milder, but unsettled weather heading into next week.

Meteorologists Craig Flint and Tom DiVecchio 12:01 AM Sunday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.13″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.73″ /Normal:

2.39″/ Year: 6.26″/Normal: 5.34″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 1.7″ (though 5PM) /Month: 24.9″ /Normal:

18.2″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 84.0″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:55 AM / Sunset 6:11 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 16 Minutes

OVERNIGHT:

Any leftover lake flurries ending.

Low: 20 Erie….15-20 Inland.

Wind: West 10-20…Becoming SW 5-10.

SUNDAY:

Cirrus clouds and sunshine.

High: 40-45

Winds: SW 5-15

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Clouds increase and turning breezy. Slight chance of a shower late.

Low: 36-40 slowly rising.

Wind: South 15-25 with higher gusts.

MONDAY:

Periods of rain showers.

High: Near 50.