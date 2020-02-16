Sunday Night foreacast 2-16-20

An area of high pressure builds overnight with quiet weather overnight into Monday. Low pressure lifts a warm front through the area Monday night, into Tuesday. Expect dry weather through Monday. Heading into Monday night, rain develops around midnight. There could be a brief mix over Eastern sections before changing to rain. Wind speeds increase by Monday night into Tuesday, with gusts in excess of 40mph, especially along the Lake Erie shoreline. Rain makes a hasty exit on Tuesday, after a mild start to the day, much colder air filters into the region late in the day. Could be few snow showers or flurries heading into midweek, little accumulation, if any.

Meteorologists Craig Flint and Tom DiVecchio 7 PM Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 1.58″ /Normal:

1.33″/ Year: 5.11″/Normal: 4.28″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.2″ (though 5PM) /Month: 15.2″ /Normal:

10.9″/ Season: 56.6″/Normal: 76.7″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:15 AM / Sunset 5:55 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 40

Minutes

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy to mainly clear at times early, increasing clouds overnight.

Low: 25 Erie, 20-25 Inland

Wind: West 5-10….Becoming calm.

MONDAY:

Partly sunny in the morning then increasing clouds.

High: 35-40

Wind: Light.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Rain develops in Erie near or after midnight. Brief mix possible far Eastern sections. Turning windy, too.

Low: Mid-30s and rising.

Wind: SE 15-25…Becoming south with gusts of 40-45mph, especially along the Lake Erie shoreline.

TUESDAY:

Windy and mild early. Rain tapers. Much colder by evening.

High: 45-50…Falling to mid or upper 30s late.