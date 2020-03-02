Sunday Night Forecast 3/1/2020

Milder air overnight with rising temps. and some rain by dawn, as the next system approaches. Rain, breezy and mild on Monday with some drops or flakes possible Monday night into Tuesday, but nothing heavy at this time.

Meteorologists Tom Atkins 7PM Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.00″ /Normal:

0.09″/ Year: 6.26″/Normal: 5.43″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.0″ /Normal:

0.6″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 84.6″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:55 AM / Sunset 6:11 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 16 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Clouds thicken and turning breezy. Slight chance of a shower late.

Low: 36-40 slowly rising.

Wind: South 15-25 with higher gusts.

MONDAY:

Periods of rain, breezy and mild again.

High: 45-50.

Wind: S-SW 10-20 G30

MONDAY NIGHT:

Cloudy & Damp…Some drizzle or fog and possibly a late flurry.

Low: 33-Erie/30-32 Inland and Mountains.

Wind: SW-W 11-2