Sunday Night Forecast 3-15-20

High pressure north gives us a clear sky overnight and a sunny start to Monday. The high shifts East by Monday afternoon, with more clouds building into the region. Expect scattered rain showers to break out Monday night, lingering into Early Tuesday. Drying out by Tuesday night and Wednesday, then several disturbances bring rounds of rain and even a few thunderstorms by week’s end.

Meteorologists Craig Flint and Tom DiVecchio 6:30 PM Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.93″ /Normal:

1.35″/ Year: 7.18″/Normal: 6.69″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

7.9″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 91.9″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:30 AM / Sunset 7:29 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 59 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear and turning colder.

Low: 20-25

Wind: NE 10-20 Near Lake Erie This Evening. Becoming SE 5-10.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny to partly sunny

High: Near 45

Winds: SE 5-10

MONDAY NIGHT:

Clouds building with showers developing.

Low: 35-40

Wind: SE 5-15