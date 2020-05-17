Sunday Night Forecast 5-17-20

Warm front trying to lift north this evening with showers and storms developing. It looks like the highest risk of a few stronger storms will remain West over portions of NE Ohio. Can’t rule out a shower or storm locally through this evening. Low pressure slowly meanders East through the overnight dragging a cold front slowly to the East, so another round of rain, maybe thunder may arrive towards daybreak Monday. There could be some localized downpours but overall flooding risk is lower. Any rain showers taper through Monday, with some late day clearing possible. Slight chance of showers returns on Tuesday, but overall the weather pattern looks drier heading through the new week.

Meteorologists Craig Flint and Tom Divecchio 8:15 PM Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.02″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.73 /Normal:

1.84″/ Year: 14.83″/Normal: 13.46″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:57 AM / Sunset 8:38 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 41 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Storms and showers, especially West in the evening. New scattered rain showers and rumbles of thunder developing…could be a period of steadier rain late.

Low: 55-60 Erie to Meadville….50-55 Mountains

Wind: NE 8-14 becoming SE 5-10

MONDAY:

Rain and rumbles of thunder around through the morning tapering to scattered showers, breezy, late day clearing possible.

High: 70-ish Erie to Meadville…Mountains: Near 65.

Wind: SE 9-15

MONDAY NIGHT:

Lingering rain showers possible.

Low: 50-55 Erie to Meadville….Mountains: Near 50

Wind: SE 5-15

TUESDAY:

Breezy with a few lingering rain showers, PM clearing.

High: Near 65