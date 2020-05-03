Sunday Night Forecast 5-3-20

***FREEZE WATCH for Chautauqua county begins Monday night into Tuesday morning***

More clouds expand over us through tonight into Monday morning…could be a few sprinkles or spotty showers, too. Leftover sprinkles exit Monday morning with more sunshine developing by afternoon, but will be windy at times and much cooler to start the new week. Could be cold enough for areas of frost, especially away from Lake Erie Monday night into Tuesday, so take precautions to protect any cold sensitive plants, if you did any gardening over the weekend. Right now, long range forecast looks unsettled once again, with below normal temperatures and a gusty breeze, alongside scattered rain and snow showers heading into Mother’s Day weekend, unfortunately.

Meteorologists Craig Flint and Tom DiVecchio 7:10 PM Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.31″/ Year: 13.10″/Normal: 11.93″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.0″ /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:12 AM / Sunset 8:24 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 12 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds with a few sprinkles or showers, especially over southern areas.

Low: 40-45 with upper 30s inland and mountains.

Wind: NW 5-15

MONDAY:

Leftover clouds, brief sprinkle, windy and much cooler, with more PM sunshine.

High: Near 50

Wind: NW 8-16 in the morning…increasing 15-25 through the afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear to partly cloudy with areas of frost, especially away from Lake Erie.

Low: Erie, Near 35…Inland: 30-35.

Wind: NW 5-15 and diminishing.

TUESDAY:

Frosty start, sunshine to clouds late, very chilly for May.

High: Near 50.