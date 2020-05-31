Breaking News
Peaceful protest escalates to riot in Downtown Erie

Sunday Night Forecast 5-31-20

Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Plenty of bright sunshine today with high pressure in control. Expect sunny skies heading into June on Monday. Next risk for showers and storms arrives Monday night into Tuesday.

Meteorologists Craig Flint and Tom DiVecchio 6:45 PM Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.83″ /Normal:
3.44″/ Year: 16.93″/Normal: 15.06″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:47 AM / Sunset 8:51 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 4 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Clear and cool again. Patchy frost possible in normally colder countryside.

Low: 48 Erie…38-44 Inland and mountains

Wind: SW 5-10

MONDAY:

Sunny skies. Turning breezy.

High: Near 65.

Wind: SW 8-16.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Becoming mainly cloudy with showers and storms developing late.

Low: Near 55

Wind: SW 10-16.

TUESDAY:

Scattered showers and storms likely early, breezy, mainly cloudy.

High: 70-75.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar