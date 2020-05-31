Sunday Night Forecast 5-31-20

Plenty of bright sunshine today with high pressure in control. Expect sunny skies heading into June on Monday. Next risk for showers and storms arrives Monday night into Tuesday.
Meteorologists Craig Flint and Tom DiVecchio 6:45 PM Sunday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.83″ /Normal:
3.44″/ Year: 16.93″/Normal: 15.06″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:47 AM / Sunset 8:51 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 4 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Clear and cool again. Patchy frost possible in normally colder countryside.
Low: 48 Erie…38-44 Inland and mountains
Wind: SW 5-10
MONDAY:
Sunny skies. Turning breezy.
High: Near 65.
Wind: SW 8-16.
MONDAY NIGHT:
Becoming mainly cloudy with showers and storms developing late.
Low: Near 55
Wind: SW 10-16.
TUESDAY:
Scattered showers and storms likely early, breezy, mainly cloudy.
High: 70-75.