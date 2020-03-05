Thursday AM Forecast 3/5/2020

High pressure will give us some decent weather today with nice sunshine and milder temperatures. Approaching front will set off some rain later this evening, and some snow showers tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.08″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.60″ /Normal:

0.37″/ Year: 6.86″/Normal: 5.71″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.2″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.2″ /Normal:

2.2″/ Season: 66.5″/Normal: 86.2″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:48 AM / Sunset 6:16 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 28 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly to partly sunny.

High: 38-42 Lakeshore….42-47 Inland

Winds: S 5-10, shifting onshore near the lake by mid afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Clouds thicken. Some showers developing near midnight. Scattered showers and wet snow later. Little accumulation expected

High: 34 Erie…Near 30 Inland

Winds: S-W 5-15

FRIDAY:

Brisk with periods of wet snow showers, mixing with rain at times. Little for Erie. Coating to maybe 1″ Meadville and Warren. A slushy inch or two in the snow belts, mainly grassy areas

High: Near 35

WInds: W-NW 10-20 gusts to 30