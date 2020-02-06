Thursday Night Forecast, 2/6/20

Temperatures throughout the area have been closing in on the freezing point with precipitation ranging from rain, to freezing rain and drizzle depending on the surface temperature. Deeper into Thursday night, precipitation is expected to be a mixed bag of snow, freezing rain, and rain. A trough will pass through the area overnight, bringing with it colder temperatures. Precipitation will turn to snow late. Expect periods of snow to continue throughout Friday. It will also be windy and colder, too.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins and Craig Flint 7:33pm Thursday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.04 (though 5PM) /Month: 0.44″ /Normal:

0.49″/ Year: 3.97″/Normal: 3.44″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: 2.3″ /Normal:

4.5″/ Season: 43.7″/Normal: 70.3″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:28 AM / Sunset 5:43 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 15

Minutes

TONIGHT:

Blustery with patchy freezing drizzle and a chance of snow showers this evening. Steadier snow developing late at night.

Low: 27 Erie/22-27 Inland

Wind: NE 10-20

FRIDAY:

Windy and cold, periods of snow… steady at times. Snow gradually tapers by evening.

High: 29 Erie… 24-29 Inland

Winds: N-NW 15-25 G 35

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Areas of snow and snow showers. Accumulations by day break Saturday of 4-8″ for Erie and the shoreline, as well as Crawford County. 5-10″ for interior sections of Erie County, south of I-90, into NYS.

Low: 16 Erie… 10-15 Inland

Wind: NW 5-15

SATURDAY:

Leftover snow showers/ flurries early, then some breaks of sunshine developing. A cold day.

High: 24-29