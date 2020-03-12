Thursday Night Forecast 3-12-20

1  of  7
Expect a wide temperature range through the evening with cooler air right along the Lake Erie shoreline, as wind has shifted off the water. Areas away from the lake will be much warmer this evening. A warm front lifts through overnight, followed by a cold front on Friday. Rain moves into the region overnight with a few rumbles possible, too. Rain showers early Friday make a hasty exit, but turning very windy through Friday. Gust to 45 mph will be possible during the afternoon. Sky clears by Friday afternoon, with fair weather high pressure cresting over us Friday night through this weekend. While it will be a little cooler over the weekend, expect a good deal of sunshine for both days.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 6:50 PM Thursday update

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.83″ /Normal:
1.08″/ Year: 7.08″/Normal: 6.42″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
6.5″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 90.5″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:35 AM / Sunset 7:26 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 51 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Rain and even a few rumbles developing overnight, breezy and mild.

Lows: 53-57 Erie to Meadville….42-47 eastern mountains

Winds: NE Near Lake Erie 5-15 This Evening. Shifting SE slowly increasing to 15-25.

FRIDAY:

Early morning rain showers ending. Becoming partly to mostly sunny and windier through the day.

High: Falling to 40-45 by midday, then hold there through the afternoon.

Winds: W 15-30 with gusts to 45 mph in the PM.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Clear and still a little breezy.

Low: 32 Erie…27-32 Inland.

Wind: W 10-25.

SATURDAY:

Mostly to partly sunny.

High: Near 40.

