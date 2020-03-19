Thursday Night Forecast 3-19-20

Rain will be returning to region overnight along embedded thunderstorms, with locally heavy rain. A warm front on its way through will usher milder temperatures into the region overnight. Strong wind also develops through the day Friday, along with passing rain showers and storms. Could be some isolated strong or severe storms, with damaging wind gusts. As a cold front blows through Friday PM, expect a drastic drop in temperatures by Friday evening. Much colder air follows heading into the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins, 6:24 pm Thursday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.02″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.56″ /Normal:

1.72″/ Year: 7.81″/Normal: 7.06″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

9.6″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 93.6″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:23 AM / Sunset 7:34 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 11 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Rain showers becoming more numerous with a chance of thunderstorms, too. Wind speeds also increase and turning very mild.

Low: 55-60 Erie….54-58 inland/mountains

Wind: SE 8-16…SW increasing to 15-30 mph with higher gusts.

FRIDAY:

High wind and passing showers or storms. Turning dramatically colder through the middle of the afternoon into the evening.

High: 65-70….Falling into the 40s late pm, in Erie

Wind: SW 20-40 G50, becoming NW late

SATURDAY:

Strong wind early, then easing by midday. Partly to mostly sunny and much colder.

High: Near 32.