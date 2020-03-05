Thursday Night Forecast, 3-5-20

A compact fast moving clipper low approaches late tonight into Friday. This will produce a swath of snow heading into Friday. Rain could mix with snow at times through the day. A fresh trace to 2-3 inches is possible, mainly in the lake belts by Friday evening. The clipper low quickly exits by this weekend. Large fair weather high pressure builds off to the south of us locally, with a good deal of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. While it will be a chilly Saturday, expect milder air by Sunday.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 6:50 PM Thursday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.60″ /Normal:

0.46″/ Year: 6.85″/Normal: 5.80″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

2.8″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 86.8″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:47 AM / Sunset 6:17 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 30 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear to partly cloudy this evening becoming mostly cloudy overnight, slight chance rain or wet snow shower late.

High: 32 Erie…Near 30 Inland

Winds: NE 5-10 becoming SW.

FRIDAY:

Steady, wet snow at times with a new trace to 2-3 inches, especially in the belts towards evening.

High: Near 35 Erie to Meadville. 30-35 Mountains.

Winds: SW 5-10 then NW 5-15.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Leftover evening snow showers ending. A gusty northerly wind.

Low: 25 Erie….20-25 Inland.

Wind: North 10-25.

SATURDAY:

Mainly sunny. A chilly day.

High: Near 35.