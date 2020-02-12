Wednesday Night Forecast, 2/12/20

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for the entire viewing area for tonight into Thursday morning. Snow develops from south to north through the evening hours, as low pressure heads in our general direction. Snow could change to a period of wintry mix across southern Erie, Crawford and portions of Warren county, so roadways will become slippery. Expect wintry mix to change back to snow by Thursday morning. Expect 2-4 inches in northern Erie County, with 3-5 inches south of I-90 into much of Crawford and Warren counties. The low drags its cold front through on Thursday, with periods of snow through the day…could be a burst of steady snow with the cold front. Arctic air pours into the region late Thursday, with lake snow developing with additional accumulation likely. Expect bitter cold air on Friday.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins 6:25 PM Wednesday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.22″ /Normal:

0.99″/ Year: 4.75″/Normal: 3.94″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 11.1″ /Normal:

8.4″/ Season: 52.5″/Normal: 74.2″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:20 AM / Sunset 5:50 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 30

Minutes

TONIGHT:

Thickening clouds, wet snow developing through the evening with a chance of wintry mix for areas south of I-90, into Crawford and Warren counties. Accumulation by late Thursday morning will average 2-4 inches north of I-90 in the city of Erie and along the shoreline, 3-5 inches for southern Erie, Crawford and portions of Warren county.

Low: 27-32

Wind: South then northeast 5-15

THURSDAY:

Breezy, turning colder with areas of lake snow and snow showers with additional accumulation likely.

High: 30-34

Winds: NW 10-25

FRIDAY:

Lake effect snow showers and flurries. Bitter cold. Wind chills near zero.

High: 15-20