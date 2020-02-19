Wednesday Night Forecast 2-19-20

Sky clears through the evening but a weak disturbance slides through late, with increasing clouds and a chance of minor lake flurries or snow showers overnight. Lake flakes linger into Early Thursday, with more sunshine developing by afternoon. Large high pressure system will be over us from late Thursday through the weekend. Thursday night into early Friday morning will be the coldest night but warmth returns, especially over the weekend. The overall weather pattern becomes more active heading into next week.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins 6:15 PM Wednesday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.78″ /Normal:

1.58″/ Year: 5.31″/Normal: 4.53″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 15.2″ /Normal:

12.8″/ Season: 56.6″/Normal: 78.6″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:10 AM / Sunset 5:59 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 49

Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear to partly cloudy early, increasing clouds with a chance of lake flurries or snow showers, especially late.

Low: 19 Erie….10-18 Inland

Wind: W 10-20…then becoming NW 5-15 late

THURSDAY:

Lake flurries taper. Becoming partly cloudy, brisk and cold.

High: 22 Erie….17-22 Inland

Winds: NW 5-15

FRIDAY:

Not as cold under a mainly sunny sky.

High: 29-34.