Wednesday Night Forecast, 2-26-20

Rain showers this evening change to wet snow showers by the middle of the evening. Expect region-wide 3-7 inches by morning as low pressure spirals through overnight. Wind speeds increase tonight…could be gusts in excess of 40-45 mph. AS wind becomes westerly, lake snow bands develop through Thursday into Friday. Expect significant accumulations, especially in the lake belts through Friday, with as much as 1-2 feet. LAKE SNOW WARNING has been posted for Erie and Crawford counties through Saturday. BLIZZARD WARNING is posted for Chautauqua county through Friday afternoon. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY & WIND ADVISORY posted for Warren County through Thursday & Friday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 7:15 pm Wednesday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.11″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.02″ /Normal:

2.20″/ Year: 5.55″/Normal: 5.15″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 15.2″ /Normal:

17.0″/ Season: 56.6″/Normal: 82.8″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:00 AM / Sunset 6:08 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 8 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Rain showers changing to wet snow by the middle of the evening. Turning windy.

Low: 25 Erie… 20-25 Inland

Winds: NE 5-15 early… becoming W increasing 15-25 with higher gusts.

THURSDAY:

Windy cold with areas of lake snow… heaviest in snow belts. Areas of blowing and drifting snow.

High: 27 Erie… 22-27 Inland

Winds: W 20-30 G 45-50

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Gusty wind continues, lake snow… heaviest in snow belts. Areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Low: 16 Erie… 10-15 Inland

Winds: W 20-30 G 45-50