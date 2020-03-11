1  of  3
Wednesday Night Forecast 3-11-20

Outside of a passing sprinkle, most of the area remains dry through this evening as high pressure continues to build into the region. Expect a mostly cloudy sky through the overnight into Thursday morning. Skies brighten during the afternoon and a south wind ushers milder air over the region. A lake breeze may develop in the afternoon keeping areas right along the Lake Erie shoreline cooler. The highest chance of rain arrives Thursday night into Friday morning. As a cold front slices through, expect windy and cooler weather, rain showers exit, and sky clears heading through the day. This will set the stage for a decent, but chilly weekend. Expect a good deal of sunshine both weekend days.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 6:56 PM Wednesday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.83″ /Normal:
0.99″/ Year: 7.08″/Normal: 6.33″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
6.0″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 90.0″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:37 AM / Sunset 7:24 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 47 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mainly cloudy, slight chance of sprinkles, but mainly dry.

Low: 36 Erie….30-34 inland/mountains

Wind: Light and Variable

TOMORROW:

Mainly gray start, but gradual clearing and turning milder.

High: 54-58

Winds: S 8-15

TOMORROW NIGHT:

Mainly cloudy with showers developing and turning windy.

Low: Near 40

Winds: S 10-25

FRIDAY:

Mainly cloudy with showers tapering. Windy and turning colder through the day with gradual clearing.

High: Near 45.

