Wednesday Night Forecast 3-18-20

Approaching frontal system will set off rain for tonight into early Thursday. Temperatures will rise in the warmer southerly flow. Rain exits early Thursday, with breaks of sun evolving through the day. It will turn noticeably warmer by Friday, in advance of a power cold front that will swipe through Friday PM. In the wake of the cold front, sharply colder air filters into the region to start the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins, 6:20 PM Wednesday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.99″ /Normal:

1.63″/ Year: 7.24″/Normal: 6.97″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace” /Normal:

9.2″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 93.2″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:25 AM / Sunset 7:32 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 5 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Periods of rain, diminishing after midnight

Low: 42 Erie….37-41 inland/mountains

Wind: ESE 5-15

TOMORROW:

May have a few early showers, then becoming partly cloudy and mild. chance of late day showers

High: 61-65

Winds: S 5-15

FRIDAY:

Very windy and warm. Some sun with a chance of showers or a thunderstorm.

High: Near 70….then turning sharply colder late in the day.