Wednesday Night Forecast, 3/4/20





Any wet flurries or snow showers over far eastern areas continue to exit this evening. As an area of high pressure builds over the region, expect clearing through the night. This high will be over the region on Thursday, with a good deal of sunshine. Expect milder temps away from the Lake Erie shoreline, as a lake breeze could develop keeping areas right on the shoreline much cooler. A clipper system approaches through Thursday night. Cold front attached to the clipper low sweeps through the region, ushering cooler temperatures into the region on Friday, along with a chance of wet snow. Areas in the snow belt could see a fresh coating on grassy surfaces through Friday.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins and Craig Flint 6:20 PM Wednesday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.08″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.60″ /Normal:

0.37″/ Year: 6.86″/Normal: 5.71″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.2″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.2″ /Normal:

2.2″/ Season: 66.5″/Normal: 86.2″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:48 AM / Sunset 6:16 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 28 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Leftover wet snow showers/flurries ending. Becoming mostly clear.

High: 38 Erie…Near 25 Inland

Winds: WSW 5-15…NW diminishing to 4-8.

TOMORROW:

Mostly to partly sunny.

High: 39 Lakeshore….40-45 Inland

Winds: NW….shifting NE 5-10.

FRIDAY:

Blustery, with snow showers…could mix with rain. Fresh coating on grassy surfaces in the snow belts.

High: Near 35





