National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a freeze watch in effect for Erie, Ashtabula, Crawford, and Warren Counties. The watch goes into effect tonight and lasts until Tuesday morning.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are possible. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly some outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect outdoor plants from the cold. Wrap or drain water pipes to prevent freezing and possible bursting. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to prevent them from freezing.