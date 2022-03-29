(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A combination of freezing rain and snow is expected to hit the area early Wednesday morning before the sun comes out to warm up Erie Wednesday afternoon.

Winter Weather Advisories are posted for the area beginning at 4 a.m. Wednesday. A combination of wet snow and freezing rain is possible toward daybreak. This could make for a slippery morning rush for many areas, especially on untreated surfaces.

The frozen precipitation is expected to change to light liquid rain around 7-8 a.m., and 10-11 a.m. in areas like Edinboro, Meadville and Warren.

The advisories will expire by early afternoon Wednesday with an abrupt change to sunshine, breezy and much warmer weather into the early evening.