(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The first problem of this upcoming holiday storm will be a sharp drop in temperatures as rain changes quickly to snow Friday morning.

Here’s an early heads up for a windy morning rush and slippery travel at that time.

Around 2-5 inches is possible from this front, ensuring a white Christmas. Lake effect snow for Friday night into Sunday is dependent on wind direction which is still uncertain at this time.

The wind and the cold are certain and will effect everyone. Total snow amounts will come as we get a better agreement on the data.