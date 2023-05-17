Cold high pressure moving south out of Canada will provide a chilly breeze today. Winds will diminish tonight. This, along with clear skies and dry air, will allow the temperatures to drop into the low 30s with some 20s possible south of I-90. Frost not as prominent closer to the lake shore with slightly better winds and the warming by the lake. Still, temperatures will be in the mid/upper 30s, and patchy frost still possible.