(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Heavy lake effect snow bands hit Erie late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Up to a foot of heavyweight snow fell in parts of Erie County into northern Crawford County. Lesser amounts fell Meadville and into Warren.

Lake effect bands will continue to fall Thursday, though additional amounts will be in the 1-3″ range, with locally higher amounts in the snow belts. More light snow is expected near the lake shore Friday afternoon.

Be careful moving and shoveling the snow today, as it has a lot of weight and will be hard to move. Road crews are clearing the streets, but they will remain slippery for your travels today.

