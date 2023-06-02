(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Looking at this past month, Erie has not gotten much rainfall or severe weather. Instead, the dryness has opened the door for a hot start to the month of June.

In the past few days, Erie has been warmer than usual. On May 28th, the high reached 75 degrees, which is 3 degrees higher than the normal high temperature for that day. This was followed by a rising trend, which continued into yesterday. The high reached 82 degrees on June 1st, 9 degrees higher than the normal high.

The trend may likely continue for today, but there is good news for those overwhelmed by the heat. A couple cold fronts are expected to move through Erie from now to next week. This will bring the high temperature down to the low 70s, maybe even the 60s.