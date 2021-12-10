WATCH: Your Weather Authority’s Craig Flint talks about high winds to advisories to expect Saturday evening

Erie, PA (WJET) – Yet another strong area of low pressure will track through the Great Lakes through Saturday. Wind speeds will increase significantly through Saturday, especially midday into the evening. The strongest wind gusts will likely occur between 1 PM and 9 PM Saturday. There could be some tree damage along with scattered power outages, as wind gusts could reach 55-65 mph. Rain and even thunder will be around in the morning with record highs in the low to mid 60s expected as well.

