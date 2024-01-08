(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Developing gusty winds could hit 50-plus mph in northwest Pennsylvania by Wednesday afternoon.

This will cause difficult driving conditions (when combined with the expected heavy rain), like multiple debris on the road and power outages.

According to the National Weather Service in Cleveland, the current high wind warning is in effect until 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The weather service also reports a Small Craft Advisory and Marine Hazards in effect along Lake Erie shores from Conneaut Ohio, to Ripley, New York, and also for the open waters of Lake Erie from Conneaut, Ohio, to Buffalo, NY, until 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Waves could reach a height between 6-9 feet and wind gusts may be up to 57 mph.

Stay updated with the latest updates on Your Weather Authority.