(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A white Christmas will not just be a dream this year.

Here’s some preliminary information on the strong storm that will affect our area over the weekend.

It a “Trifecta” — wind, cold & snow. It’s too early to tell amounts, but it will be plowable snow and roads will get snow covered and slippery starting Friday.

MINIMAL SNOW/DECENT NEXT COUPLE DAYS:

There will be a few flurries around the area including in Edinboro Monday night.

But these will be dissipating overnight leading to a dry Tuesday and the first day of winter on Wednesday. After that, things start to go downhill on Thursday.

More on the weekend storm coming up here and with our forecast at yourerie.com/weather. We will keep updating over the next few days.