(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie International Airport has received 8.29″ of rainfall for the month of September as of midnight on September 27.

The majority of that rain falling in the last 3 days. Certainly a lot of rain, but is it a monthly record?

It’s up there, but not even close to the record.

Record rainfall for September in Erie is 10.65″ set back in 1977. We almost eclipsed that in 1996 with 10.63″ then. Coming in at #3 set way back in 1876 at 8.45″, with #4 set in 1979 at 8.44″.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If we manage to get 0.17″ of rain from now until the end of the month, Erie would move up to #3 for the rainiest September on record. We might get that today if the lake effect showers line up for us.