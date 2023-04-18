(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — JET 24/FOX 66’s Meteorologist Tom Atkins had a great time on Tuesday visiting the Union City Senior Center to teach folks about the weather and answer questions!

Tom visited the center to discuss his weatherman origins, his first interest in becoming a meteorologist, how his journey led him to JET 24 and to answer any and all questions attendees had for him.

Thanks to Laura Spaid, director of the Union City Senior Center, for inviting Tom and all the great folks who listened, asked questions and talked to him personally afterward. We really appreciate your support!