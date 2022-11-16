There is lake-effect snow impacting the northwestern Pennsylvania region that will likely continue into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday, and Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Lake-effect snow will wobble around with subtle shifts in wind direction expected Thursday into Friday. Areas of heavy lake effect snow will be possible, with several inches underneath the most persistent Lake Erie snow band.

Snowfall

The highest likelihood for the heaviest snow will be along and near I-90 into interior Erie County, where some areas could see up to a foot or more by Friday morning. Areas outside of significant lake-effect snow will still see some snow accumulation. Anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected north of I-90, including the City of Erie by Friday. Also, 4 to 8 inches is possible over northern portions of Crawford County and portions of Northwestern Warren County, with 2 to 4 inches possible for Meadville and near the city of Warren.

Travel Safely

Gusty west to southwest wind could also create areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially in open areas, which will reduce visibility at times. Leave plenty of extra time, as travel will become difficult from Thursday into Friday.

Stay tuned to JET 24 and FOX 66 Your Weather Authority for any updates.