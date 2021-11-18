Lake Effect snow expected Thursday night; some areas could see up to 6″

Lake Effect snow is expected to develop late Thursday night into Friday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Crawford, Southern Erie, Warren, Ashtabula, and Chautauqua counties.

Snow showers will develop Thursday evening, then steadier bands will develop after midnight.

Some rain may mix in near the lake shore. Up to 1” is expected for the lake shore, and 3-6” is expected in the snow belts south of Erie to Meadville. Warren is expected to get about 1-3”.

Most of the snow will fall from midnight to mid-morning Friday.

